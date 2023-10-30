ESPN: Commanders' Ownership Change Delayed New Contracts for Montez Sweat and More

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Washington Commanders edge-rusher Montez Sweat has been the subject of trade rumors recently given his production, his impending free agency and the team's now 3-5 start after a 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

There was a chance those conversations could have been averted entirely, though, with a contract extension this offseason.

However, the team's ownership change from Dan Snyder to Josh Harris reportedly halted any work on such a move for him or "any other player," per ESPN's John Keim.

"For a lot of the offseason, one source said Washington wanted to try to extend Sweat," Keim wrote.

"However, with the ownership change not taking place until late July, it delayed work on possible extensions for Sweat or any other player, according to multiple sources."

Sweat has amassed 32 tackles, six-and-a-half sacks and two forced fumbles in eight games. Naturally, his play has led to teams' interest in acquiring him this season.

Keim added that it's unlikely Washington has a "fire sale," per a source, but he also noted "there have been multiple discussions with teams regarding players," including Sweat and fellow edge-rusher Chase Young, another impending free agent who has five sacks.

Of those two, Sweat has reportedly "drawn the most attention," per Keim, with the Atlanta Falcons circled as a "team to watch," per a source to Keim. Another team source told the reporter that "other teams have been calling on Sweat and Young for a few months, knowing their contract situations."