Cowboys' Jerry Jones on Eagles Game: 'I Don't Want to Do Anything to Poke the Bear'October 30, 2023
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones resisted the urge for some trash talk ahead of the team's highly anticipated Week 9 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Let's soak this one up," he told reporters, referencing Dallas' 43-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. "I don't want to do anything to poke the bear."
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was a little more cavalier:
Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL
Dak Prescott was told Jerry Jones said he doesn't want to "poke the bear" and talk Eagles. Prescott: "Pour honey on me. I always say that. If you see me and a bear in a fight, pour honey on me. You can poke it. …Whether we talk or not, we know what's ahead of us. Great opponent" <a href="https://t.co/UbiRSSFCPo">pic.twitter.com/UbiRSSFCPo</a>
At their best, the Cowboys have looked like one of the NFL's strongest teams. But the 42-10 shellacking they suffered at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 8 still overshadows much of what they've done.
Bleacher Report had Dallas ninth in its pre-Week 8 NFL power rankings, and beating up on the Rams did little to change opinions one way or the other.
Now, the Cowboys do have an opportunity to make a statement this coming week.
Philadelphia improved to 7-1 on Sunday by overcoming an early 11-point deficit to the Washington Commanders and winning 38-31. Even Dallas star Micah Parsons conceded on his B/R podcast prior to the most recent slate of games the Eagles were the class of the league.
You can understand why Jones and other leading Cowboys figures won't want to provide Philly with any added motivation.