Cowboys' Jerry Jones on Eagles Game: 'I Don't Want to Do Anything to Poke the Bear'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones resisted the urge for some trash talk ahead of the team's highly anticipated Week 9 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Let's soak this one up," he told reporters, referencing Dallas' 43-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. "I don't want to do anything to poke the bear."

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was a little more cavalier:

At their best, the Cowboys have looked like one of the NFL's strongest teams. But the 42-10 shellacking they suffered at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 8 still overshadows much of what they've done.

Bleacher Report had Dallas ninth in its pre-Week 8 NFL power rankings, and beating up on the Rams did little to change opinions one way or the other.

Now, the Cowboys do have an opportunity to make a statement this coming week.

Philadelphia improved to 7-1 on Sunday by overcoming an early 11-point deficit to the Washington Commanders and winning 38-31. Even Dallas star Micah Parsons conceded on his B/R podcast prior to the most recent slate of games the Eagles were the class of the league.