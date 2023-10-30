Bears' Tyson Bagent Underwhelms NFL Fans in Loss to Chargers with Justin Fields Out

Bears' Tyson Bagent Underwhelms NFL Fans in Loss to Chargers with Justin Fields OutOctober 30, 2023
Tyson Bagent stunned the NFL world last week, leading the Chicago Bears to a 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in his NFL starting debut after being thrust into action due to Justin Fields' thumb injury.
This week... well, the honeymoon is over.
Both Bagent and the Bears' offense struggled mightily during a 30-13 blowout loss against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. The rookie quarterback finished 25-of-37 with no touchdowns, two interceptions and a sack taken, and also rushed for a score.
NFL @NFL
Ja'Sir Taylor with the pick for the <a href="https://twitter.com/chargers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chargers</a>! <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsLAC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsLAC</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/afiiMv70VD">https://t.co/afiiMv70VD</a> <a href="https://t.co/wrG2HrW7G1">pic.twitter.com/wrG2HrW7G1</a>
NFL @NFL
Tush push TD 🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChicagoBears</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsLAC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsLAC</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/afiiMv70VD">https://t.co/afiiMv70VD</a> <a href="https://t.co/1XUw8E5jgS">pic.twitter.com/1XUw8E5jgS</a>
He had his moments, including a beautiful first throw:
NFL @NFL
.<a href="https://twitter.com/tysbagent?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tysbagent</a>'s first throw of the game!!!! 👀<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsLAC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsLAC</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/afiiMv70VD">https://t.co/afiiMv70VD</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZPiywJD8J8">pic.twitter.com/ZPiywJD8J8</a>
But throughout the game, he looked like a backup quarterback. If there was any doubt that this is still Fields' team—and there shouldn't have been—it's very much gone now.
And fans and pundits alike weren't really surprised by that outcome:
Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24
I like Tyson Bagent a lot. I believe he can be a damn good backup QB for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a>, which is a nice thing to have.<br><br>But you're seeing a lack of top arm talent on some of these throws. Too many lobs in tight windows. That's OK from a backup! Just don't get it twisted what he is.
Robert Schmitz @robertkschmitz
This is pretty much every major <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> game I've ever watched.<br><br>Anytime they play a team that's halfway good the offense can't move the ball, the defense allows a ton of yards, and the game is over before the 4th quarter starts.<br><br>Hopefully things change after the season.
Laurence Holmes @LaurenceWHolmes
BTW what Bagent has accomplished is REALLY cool! <br><br>It should stand on its own as a minor miracle. <br><br>Some folks have gotten carried away with it. <br><br>I hope he has a long career in the league. He's earned a look as a rostered QB here or elsewhere. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a>
Bagent's backstory is compelling, no doubt. He was an undrafted rookie out of Division II Shepherd University, in West Virginia, giving him the Rudy-esque, underdog vibes that television producers adore. His father, Travis Bagent, has won 28 world championships in arm wrestling and was nicknamed "The Beast."
But the backstory probably overshadowed the fact that Bagent put up pretty pedestrian numbers last week too, finishing 21-of-29 for 162 yards, a touchdown and no turnovers against the Raiders.
Everybody loves seeing the unheralded backup step into the spotlight and seize the moment, Willie Beamen-style. It's hardly an unfamiliar happening at quarterback—you're probably familiar with Tom Brady's humble beginnings, or Brock Purdy's recent ascension.
But at least on Sunday night, it didn't appear as though Bagent would follow in those footsteps. Sometimes a backup quarterback is just a backup.