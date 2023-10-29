Video: 49ers' Christian McCaffrey Ties NFL Record with TD in 17th Straight Game

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey tied an NFL record on Sunday, recording his 17th consecutive game with a touchdown.

The record had been held by Lenny Moore, who achieved the same feat from 1963-64 with the Baltimore Colts. Moore finished his Hall of Fame career with 5,174 rushing yards and 6,039 receiving yards while racking up 111 total touchdowns.

When asked about potentially making history by reporters this week, McCaffrey downplayed the significance and focused on being the best player he could be.

"We just got to keep it going," he said (via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports). "I try not to talk about it. I'm just not going to talk about it and keep it rolling."

The 27-year-old has been one of the best players in the NFL this season, rushing for a league-leading 598 yards prior to Week 8. He's been a weapon for a San Francisco unit that has had multiple key offensive players miss time including Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Trent Williams.