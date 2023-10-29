Giants' Brian Daboll Called Out by NFL Fans After Loss to Zach Wilson, Jets

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

It was an ugly afternoon of football at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

With rain pouring down, the New York Jets defeated the New York Giants in overtime by the final score of 13-10. The Giants were only able to muster 194 yards of offense, as head coach Brian Daboll's unit scored zero points in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor left the game in the first half due to a rib injury, being replaced by third-stringer Tommy DeVito. After DeVito came in, Daboll essentially refused to call passing plays.

Giants fans were upset with the lack of variety in their head coach's second-half game-plan, as the team's offense grew extremely predictable.

Despite the win, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson struggled. He threw for 240 yards, although he completed less than half of his passes while doing so. His only touchdown of the day came on a dump-off to running back Breece Hall, who took the ball 50 yards into the end zone.

NFL fans weren't impressed by Wilson's performance.

He did have a couple of deep completions on the Jets' final drive to put the team in field goal position, including a 29-yard bomb to Garrett Wilson. Wilson finished with a game-high 100 receiving yards on seven catches.