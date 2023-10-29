X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Giants' Brian Daboll Called Out by NFL Fans After Loss to Zach Wilson, Jets

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 29, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 29: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets looks on during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
    Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

    It was an ugly afternoon of football at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

    With rain pouring down, the New York Jets defeated the New York Giants in overtime by the final score of 13-10. The Giants were only able to muster 194 yards of offense, as head coach Brian Daboll's unit scored zero points in the fourth quarter.

    Quarterback Tyrod Taylor left the game in the first half due to a rib injury, being replaced by third-stringer Tommy DeVito. After DeVito came in, Daboll essentially refused to call passing plays.

    Giants fans were upset with the lack of variety in their head coach's second-half game-plan, as the team's offense grew extremely predictable.

    𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 @BrianDabollMVP

    Brian Daboll was not good today. Plain and simple.

    Monte @MONTECRI5TO

    If we lose or tie this game it's completely on Brian Daboll. Your kicker is hurt and you let him derail this game.

    Football Perspective @fbgchase

    There have been 23 punts so far today in this Jets/Giants game, the most in an NFL game since Ryan Leaf was playing as a rookie in 1998 for the Chargers against the Raiders. <br><br>And there are still 3 minutes left in the 4th quarter, plus a possible OT!

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    First half drives in Jets-Giants:<br><br>Fumble<br>Field goal<br>Punt <br>Punt<br>Punt<br>Punt<br>Punt<br>Punt<br>Touchdown<br>Missed field goal<br>Punt<br>Punt<br>Punt<br>Punt<br>Punt<br>Punt<br>Fumble<br>Punt <br>Punt <br>Punt<br><br>15 combined punts. Neither team converted a 3rd down.

    Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan

    Not sure why Brian Daboll didn't try to run for 1 yard and end the game. Instead, Graham Gano misses. Jets drive and kick game-tying FG as time expired.

    John Jastremski @john_jastremski

    Daboll... Seriously... What happened to you??

    Giants Daily @NYGDaily

    Brian Daboll's coaching decision are absolutely baffling.

    Nick Kostos @TheKostos

    What the HELL happened to Brian Daboll?????? When did Joe Judge start coaching this team again???? LOSING COACHING

    Despite the win, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson struggled. He threw for 240 yards, although he completed less than half of his passes while doing so. His only touchdown of the day came on a dump-off to running back Breece Hall, who took the ball 50 yards into the end zone.

    NFL @NFL

    Breece Hall is too dangerous in the open field. Touchdown Jets 🙌<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYJvsNYG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYJvsNYG</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G">https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G</a> <a href="https://t.co/n49QB1tZYg">pic.twitter.com/n49QB1tZYg</a>

    NFL fans weren't impressed by Wilson's performance.

    Giants' Brian Daboll Called Out by NFL Fans After Loss to Zach Wilson, Jets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    Looks like Zach Wilson spent the bye week taking his Delorean back to 2022.

    Just Jets @just_jets

    Even if the Jets somehow win this game on a fluke… never, ever try and tell me that Zach Wilson is getting better.<br><br>He's not better! He is literally the exact same level of bad as he has always been.

    Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat

    You have to at least throw it Zach Wilson

    Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt

    What the heck is Zach Wilson doing? He held onto the ball for soooo long on fourth down. Just awful.

    He did have a couple of deep completions on the Jets' final drive to put the team in field goal position, including a 29-yard bomb to Garrett Wilson. Wilson finished with a game-high 100 receiving yards on seven catches.

    The Jets now sit at 4-3 after the victory, still in the middle of the AFC playoff picture. However, they'll need much better play from their signal-caller if they want to remain in the hunt going forward.