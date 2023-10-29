Eagles' A.J. Brown Breaks Calvin Johnson's Record with 125 Yards in 6 Straight Games

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A.J. Brown is truly built different.

The Philadelphia Eagles' superstar became the first wideout in NFL history to record 125 or more receiving yards in six straight games, besting the former mark of five games held by Calvin Johnson and Pat Studstill.

Brown, 26, commented on his new NFL record after the game but seemed more focused on a crucial Week 9 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (5-2), a chance for the 7-1 Eagles to take a commanding lead in the NFC East.

He turned the Washington Commanders secondary into mincemeat in Week 8, registering eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Both of those scores were absolute beauties.

He now has 60 receptions for 939 yards and five touchdowns on the season, putting him on pace to eclipse Johnson's single-season receiving yards record of 1,964 yards, set back in 2012.

Granted, Brown is in a race with Tyreek Hill to get there. The Miami Dolphins' superstar has remarkably put up even gaudier numbers (61 catches for 1,014 yards and eight touchdowns) than his Philadelphia counterpart.

Still, the Eagles have to be more than thrilled with their star receiver. His acquisition before last season—the Eagles landed him from the Tennessee Titans for the Nos. 18 and 101 picks in the 2022 NFL draft and promptly signed him to a four-year, $100 million extension—has proven to be one of the shrewdest trades in team history.

Hill torches defenses with his speed. Cooper Kupp is a technician as a route-runner. Justin Jefferson's ability to contort his body to catch anything in his general vicinity is elite. But if you need a receiver to high-point the ball and come down with a contested catch in tight coverage, there is arguably no one better in football than Brown.