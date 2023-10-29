X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Eagles' A.J. Brown Breaks Calvin Johnson's Record with 125 Yards in 6 Straight Games

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 29, 2023

    Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrating his team's touchdown to take the lead against the Washington Commanders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
    AP Photo/Alex Brandon

    A.J. Brown is truly built different.

    The Philadelphia Eagles' superstar became the first wideout in NFL history to record 125 or more receiving yards in six straight games, besting the former mark of five games held by Calvin Johnson and Pat Studstill.

    NFL @NFL

    AJ Brown's last 6 games:<br><br>9 catches, 131 yards<br>9 catches, 175 yards, 2 TDs<br>6 catches, 127 yards<br>7 catches, 131 yards<br>10 catches, 137 yards, TD<br>8 catches, 129 yards, 2 TDs<br><br>First player in NFL history with 125+ receiving yards in 6 straight games <a href="https://t.co/rLkyb54gIA">pic.twitter.com/rLkyb54gIA</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    A.J. Brown now has 6 straight games with at least 125 Rec yds, breaking a tie with Pat Studstill (1966) and Calvin Johnson (2012) for the longest such streak in NFL history. <a href="https://t.co/FYED4MfVqS">pic.twitter.com/FYED4MfVqS</a>

    Brown, 26, commented on his new NFL record after the game but seemed more focused on a crucial Week 9 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (5-2), a chance for the 7-1 Eagles to take a commanding lead in the NFC East.

    NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly

    The Eagles beat the Commanders, A.J. Brown just made history ... and he's already locked in on Dallas Week. <br><br>What a guy. 🔥 | <a href="https://twitter.com/Lundy_Law?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lundy_Law</a> <a href="https://t.co/qT5Aik5Cv7">pic.twitter.com/qT5Aik5Cv7</a>

    Martin Frank @Mfranknfl

    AJ Brown on where his 1-handed TD ranks, says "I'll leave that to you to decide." Said made similar catch in practice Fri. As for record: grateful, said plays for God, stays humble. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>

    He turned the Washington Commanders secondary into mincemeat in Week 8, registering eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Both of those scores were absolute beauties.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    AJ BROWN WHAT A CATCH 🤯<br><br>TOUCHDOWN.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/HEFPffVYqu">pic.twitter.com/HEFPffVYqu</a>

    NFL @NFL

    AJ BROWN AGAIN. <a href="https://twitter.com/1kalwaysopen_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@1kalwaysopen_</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PHIvsWAS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PHIvsWAS</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G">https://t.co/Quwvdzpx7G</a> <a href="https://t.co/c5T1L3hRww">pic.twitter.com/c5T1L3hRww</a>

    He now has 60 receptions for 939 yards and five touchdowns on the season, putting him on pace to eclipse Johnson's single-season receiving yards record of 1,964 yards, set back in 2012.

    Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith

    Tyreek Hill and AJ Brown are both on pace to break the NFL's single-season receiving yardage record this year.

    Granted, Brown is in a race with Tyreek Hill to get there. The Miami Dolphins' superstar has remarkably put up even gaudier numbers (61 catches for 1,014 yards and eight touchdowns) than his Philadelphia counterpart.

    Eagles' A.J. Brown Breaks Calvin Johnson's Record with 125 Yards in 6 Straight Games
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Still, the Eagles have to be more than thrilled with their star receiver. His acquisition before last season—the Eagles landed him from the Tennessee Titans for the Nos. 18 and 101 picks in the 2022 NFL draft and promptly signed him to a four-year, $100 million extension—has proven to be one of the shrewdest trades in team history.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Tough to give a receiver MVP consideration. But AJ Brown might deserve some. Legit changing the Eagles' fortunes week-to-week.

    Jason Cole @JasonCole62

    AJ Brown is overwhelming DBs right how. Such a tough matchup

    Ben Volin @BenVolin

    To think the Titans traded AJ Brown. They should've paid him whatever he wanted

    Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt

    AJ Brown is unguardable.

    Hill torches defenses with his speed. Cooper Kupp is a technician as a route-runner. Justin Jefferson's ability to contort his body to catch anything in his general vicinity is elite. But if you need a receiver to high-point the ball and come down with a contested catch in tight coverage, there is arguably no one better in football than Brown.

    Add in his ability to stretch the field as a deep threat, make tough snags over the middle and chew up yards after the catch as a runner, and Brown is a certifiable cheat code.