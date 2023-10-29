Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Tops 1,000 Receiving Yards in 8 Games; 1st in Super Bowl Era

Rich Storry/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill is having an astonishing season.

The Miami Dolphins superstar wideout eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in just his eighth game of the season on Sunday, making him the first player in the Super Bowl era to hit that benchmark so quickly.

Hill, 29, torched the Patriots to the tune of eight receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown during Miami's 31-17 win over the New England Patriots in Week 8. That brought him to 61 catches for 1,014 yards and eight scores on the season. He is blistering opponents.

But this shouldn't come as a surprise, and not just because the Dolphins have one of the most explosive offenses and inventive schemes behind head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Remember, Hill literally predicted this type of pace back in July.

"I will break 2,000 yards next year, bro," he said on his It Needed to be Said podcast over the summer (h/t Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN). "2,000 yards was on my bucket list to get before I leave this league. ... 2,000 yards and another Super Bowl—we getting that. Believe that."

Former Detroit Lions superstar Calvin Johnson Jr. holds the single-season record for receiving yards with 1,964, back in 2012. That came in a 16-game season, it should be noted, though Hill is also on pace to break that record through 16 games.

He was already spectacular for the Dolphins in 2022, posting 119 catches for 1,710 yards and seven scores last season. Now, he has an even firmer grasp on McDaniel's scheme.

"Last year, I was just out there balling," he told reporters in June. "I was just out there just using all athleticism. Like, 'Here Tua, I'm going to be here and we're just going to do that.' So, this year should be a crazier year not only for me, but for also for the other wideouts."