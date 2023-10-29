Tommy Pham Asked D-Backs Manager to Have Jace Peterson Pinch-Hit in World Series G2

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Tommy Pham was on the brink of history Saturday.

But with a World Series first 5-for-5 game on the line, the 35-year-old veteran opted to share the joy and give Jace Peterson an opportunity to pinch-hit in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 9-1 win over the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the Fall Classic.

Commenting on an Instagram post that pointed out that Pham had a chance to make history, Pham emphasized that he wanted to give Peterson—a longtime journeyman—a moment in the spotlight.

"I asked [Diamondbacks manger Torey Lovullo] can Jace hit for me," Pham wrote. "I wanted my dawg to get his first World Series at-bat."

Pham continued his strong postseason in dominant fashion, going 4-for-4 on Saturday with two runs scored as Arizona tied the series back up at one game apiece.

He wound up surrendering his ninth-inning at-bat to Peterson, who grounded into a fielder's choice. Peterson did, however, manage to score on Emmanuel Rivera's two-run single, rounding out Arizona's scoring for the night.

In the big leagues since 2014, Peterson has bounced around for nearly a decade. The veteran utility player has had stints with the San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics and was acquired by the Diamondbacks ahead of this season's trade deadline.