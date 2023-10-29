Cowboys' Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb Thrill NFL Fans in Dominant Win vs. Stafford, Rams

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb connected for two touchdowns in the Dallas Cowboys 43-20 rout of the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Coming off the bye week, the Cowboys clearly made a concerted effort to get Lamb more involved than he had been at times this season. That resulted in the two-time Pro Bowl wideout going off for 12 receptions for 158 yards and two touchdowns, including nine catches for 122 yards and two scores in the first half alone.

Although he had two 100-yard games prior to Sunday, Lamb had exactly four catches in each of his other four games. That is likely part of the reason why Prescott entered Sunday with modest numbers, throwing for 1,333 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions over the first six games.

With Lamb as the focal point, Prescott had his best game of the season with 304 yards, four touchdowns and one interception on 25-of-31 passing, and he did much of the damage in the first half with 225 yards, three touchdowns and one pick.

The Cowboys fired on all cylinders in all three phases out of the gates in the first half, as they got a 30-yard pick six from DaRon Bland and a safety off a blocked punt, but Dak and CeeDee were the biggest standouts.

Prescott hit Lamb for 10- and 22-yard touchdowns in the second quarter to extend the lead to 26-3 and then 33-3:

In addition to the offense humming along, Dallas' supremely talented defense came to play as well, holding Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford to 162 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 13-of-22 passing.

Stafford injured his throwing thumb in the first half when he hit it on the helmet of a Cowboys defender, and while he played the third quarter, he was replaced by Brett Rypien in the fourth with the Rams trailing by three scores.

The Cowboys also largely held the highly productive wide receiver duo of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua in check, allowing just 21 yards and 43 yards, respectively.

Over the first six weeks of the season, the Cowboys were perhaps the most difficult team in the NFL to figure out. They beat the New York Giants, New York Jets and New England Patriots by a combined score of 108-13, but they also lost to struggling Arizona Cardinals team and were blown out 42-10 by the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas finally won a close one just before the bye week, outlasting the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17 in a tightly contested road game, and that may have been what the team needed in order to get back on track.

The Cowboys put together a truly complete game Sunday, and they have momentum on their side entering a massive road clash with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles next week.