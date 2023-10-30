Giants Rumors: Daniel Jones Cleared to Return vs. Raiders in Week 9 After Neck Injury

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been cleared for contact after missing the last three games, according to the New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported he was examined before New York's 13-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Now, he's in line to suit up against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

Jones was out due to a neck injury suffered in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, resulting in veteran backup Tyrod Taylor filling in as the starter.

In five games before getting injured, Jones was just 1-4 as a starter and was completing 68.9 percent of his passes for 884 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions, while rushing for 197 yards and one score.

Over going sixth overall to the Giants in the 2019 NFL draft, Jones failed to establish himself as a clear franchise quarterback in his first three seasons, which made 2022 a make-or-break year.

Jones was up to the challenge, as he completed a career-best 67.2 percent of his passes for a career-high 3,205 yards. He also threw 15 touchdown passes and a career-low five interceptions.

Perhaps most impressively, Jones' legs were a major weapon in his first season under head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, rushing for 708 yards and seven scores.

With Jones and running back Saquon Barkley leading the way on offense, the Giants were one of the most surprising teams of the season, going 9-7-1 and winning a playoff game.

The Giants rewarded Jones in a big way during the offseason, signing him to a four-year, $160 million contract extension.