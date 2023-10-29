Jets Rumors: GM Open to Dalvin Cook, Carl Lawson Trades but Won't 'Give Them Away'

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The New York Jets are reportedly open to trading running back Dalvin Cook and defensive end Carl Lawson, but only for the right price.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, general manager Joe Douglas won't "give them away" even though he is willing to deal Cook and Lawson prior to Tuesday's trade deadline.

The bigger issue for New York may be a lack of suitors, as The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Saturday that the Jets "aren't getting many calls" on Cook or Lawson.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.