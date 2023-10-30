B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 9

7 of 7

Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Encore Encore of the Week: Ollie Gordon II Stays Hot

We can't stop talking about him until he cools off! Two weeks ago, Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II piled up 284 scrimmage yards and two scores in an upset of Kansas. Then, he rushed for 282 yards and four touchdowns in a victory at West Virginia. Gordon continued his torrid run with 271 yards on the ground and two more trips to the end zone in Saturday's rout of Cincinnati.

Thorn of the Week: Arizona Gets It Done

After taking Washington and USC to the wire, Arizona smacked then-No. 19 Washington State 44-6 two weekends ago. But the 'Cats weren't finished. They just clipped No. 11 Oregon State 24-21 behind freshman Noah Fifita, who threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Arizona is 5-3 and primed to make its first bowl appearance since 2017.

Golf Clap of the Week: G5 Title Chasers