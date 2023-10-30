Fantasy Football Week 9: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

Fantasy Football Week 9: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and ProjectionsOctober 30, 2023
Week 9 of the NFL season features matchups between high-powered offenses that should fuel fantasy managers to stock up on players from the teams in question, such as the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys.
With options limited, though, there will be opportunities to take a deep dive into the waiver wire and find hidden gems that may prove the difference between a win and a loss for your team.
Who are those players and what are the flex rankings for the upcoming week in fantasy?
Find out with this preview.
All stats from FantasyPros unless otherwise stated.
Flex Rankings and Projections
- Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears (30 points)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs (28 points)
- AJ Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (27 points)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets (27 points)
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings (25 points)
- Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (23 points)
- Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins (23 points)
- Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens (20 points)
- Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders (19 points)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (18 points)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (18 points)
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (16 points)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants (15 points)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals (14 points)
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills (13 points)
Waiver Wire Pickup: Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
Will Levis stepped into the starting lineup for the Tennessee Titans Sunday and proceeded to light up the Atlanta Falcons to the tune of 238 yards, four touchdowns, and a QB rating of 130.5.
He was flawless, picking apart the Falcons' secondary and finding DeAndre Hopkins downfield for big scores on three occasions.
Not every week will pit Levis against the Falcons' suspect defense. In Week 9, he faces the smothering Pittsburgh Steelers, who are almost undoubtedly salivating at the idea of playing a rookie quarterback.
Still, the fearlessness with which Levis approached Sunday's game was encouraging. Here he was in his first shot at NFL stardom and he went out there, slinging the ball and hitting Hopkins deep.
It will be interesting to see how that fearlessness manifests itself in Week 9, with TJ Watt bearing down on him and the potential for turnovers greater.
Still, the passing offense appears to be wider open with the more athletic Levis under center and if he passes the Steelers test, he will be a much more intriguing pickup for fantasy managers.
Jump the line, grab him now, and stash him, then reap the potential rewards if he develops into a quality starter.
Levis is only rostered in four percent of leagues so he will be an easy pickup for those managers looking to strike while the iron is hot rather than waiting for everyone else to catch up.
Waiver Wire Pickup: Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
Rashid Shaheed has consistently demolished zone coverage this season and did it again Sunday with three catches for a stunning 153 yards, for an average of 51 yards per carry.
It was his fourth game of the season with at least 60 yards receiving and his best offensive output to this point. He was electric, and explosive, and made the Colts pay every time they put zone coverage on the field.
With the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings up next, expect more of the same from one of the most exciting young players in the league. Team coaches and quarterback Derek Carr now have a large enough sample size of what Shaheed is capable of and will look to implement him into the game plan more consistently moving forward.
Shaheed is available in 64 percent of leagues. If you are a fantasy manager looking for a replacement due to injury or under-performing play, he is worth picking up now while you still can.