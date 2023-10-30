Fantasy Football Week 9: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

2 of 3

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Will Levis stepped into the starting lineup for the Tennessee Titans Sunday and proceeded to light up the Atlanta Falcons to the tune of 238 yards, four touchdowns, and a QB rating of 130.5.

He was flawless, picking apart the Falcons' secondary and finding DeAndre Hopkins downfield for big scores on three occasions.

Not every week will pit Levis against the Falcons' suspect defense. In Week 9, he faces the smothering Pittsburgh Steelers, who are almost undoubtedly salivating at the idea of playing a rookie quarterback.

Still, the fearlessness with which Levis approached Sunday's game was encouraging. Here he was in his first shot at NFL stardom and he went out there, slinging the ball and hitting Hopkins deep.

It will be interesting to see how that fearlessness manifests itself in Week 9, with TJ Watt bearing down on him and the potential for turnovers greater.

Still, the passing offense appears to be wider open with the more athletic Levis under center and if he passes the Steelers test, he will be a much more intriguing pickup for fantasy managers.

Jump the line, grab him now, and stash him, then reap the potential rewards if he develops into a quality starter.