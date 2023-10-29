NFL Trade Rumors: Commanders' Chase Young Linked to Bears; Falcons Eye Montez Sweat

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are reportedly listening to offers for both of their starting defensive ends in Chase Young and Montez Sweat ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Commanders' asking price on each player is a second-round pick, but they have only received offers involving third-round picks thus far.

Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz added that the Commanders are now "actively initiating trade talks" for both players as well:

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that the Chicago Bears are pursuing Young, while Florio later reported the Atlanta Falcons offered a third-round pick for Sweat.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero also reported that the Commanders have an offer on the table for Sweat.

At 3-4 entering play on Sunday, the Commanders are in third place in the NFC East, and they are tied with four other teams for the final playoff spot in the NFC.

Washington perhaps faces an uphill climb when it comes to reaching the postseason since it plays in a tough division headlined by the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, but the Commanders are far from out of the race.

On Sunday, Washington will host the reigning NFC champion Eagles, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the Commanders' decision on whether to be sellers at the deadline likely hinges on the result of their game against Philly.

If the Commanders lose to the Eagles as expected, Young and Sweat will become their two biggest and most likely to be moved trade chips.

Sweat and Young were first-round picks in back-to-back drafts, and both of them are set to become free agents at the end of the 2023 season.

The 27-year-old Sweat was the No. 26 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Mississippi State, and he has registered 34.5 sacks in 66 career NFL games.

Sweat had a career-high nine sacks in 2020, but he is on pace to surpass that mark this season with 5.5 sacks in seven games.

The Commanders exercised the fifth-year option in Sweat's rookie contract for this season, but the two sides have not reached an agreement on a long-term deal.

After a dominant collegiate career at Ohio State, Young went second overall to Washington in the 2020 NFL draft, and he delivered in his first season, recording 7.5 sacks, 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles en route to a Pro Bowl selection and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Over the next two seasons, Young was limited to a total of 12 games due to injury, and he had only 1.5 sacks in those 12 games.

As a result, the Commanders did not exercise Young's fifth-year contract option for 2024, but he has enjoyed a bounce-back campaign so far in 2023 with five sacks over six games.

Given that he is only 24 years of age and possesses the potential to be a superstar if he can stay healthy, it comes as little surprise that Young is generating significant interest ahead of the deadline.