Raiders Rumors: 'Emphatic No' on Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby Trades amid Renfrow Buzz

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Fanatics

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly rebuffed all trade offers for star wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Maxx Crosby ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, any team inquiring about Adams or Crosby has received an "emphatic no" from the Raiders.

However, the Raiders have reportedly had trade talks involving slot receiver Hunter Renfrow "for weeks," although no deal was "imminent" as of Sunday.

