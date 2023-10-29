X

NFL

    Raiders Rumors: 'Emphatic No' on Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby Trades amid Renfrow Buzz

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVOctober 29, 2023

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Mark Davis, Maxx Crosby, and Davante Adams attend Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Fanatics)
    Rich Polk/Getty Images for Fanatics

    The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly rebuffed all trade offers for star wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Maxx Crosby ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, any team inquiring about Adams or Crosby has received an "emphatic no" from the Raiders.

    However, the Raiders have reportedly had trade talks involving slot receiver Hunter Renfrow "for weeks," although no deal was "imminent" as of Sunday.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

