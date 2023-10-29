Bulls Must Trade DeMar DeRozan to Avoid Contract Drama amid NBA Rumors

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls are currently in the midst of a contract negotiation but according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, both sides are "apart right now on multiple fronts."

DeRozan is in the final year of a three-year, $81.9 million deal and while some denounced the deal as a gross overpay for the former San Antonio Spur, the small forward has earned every dollar as the Bulls' best and most consistent player over that span.

It stands to reason that he would be seeking a new deal and expect his play on the court to be rewarded financially. With DeRozan already 34 years of age, with no playoff success to speak of in the Windy City, the team may not be quite as inclined to give him the money that he believes he deserves as the centerpiece of the team.

Rather than allowing that to permeate throughout the season and risk unnecessary drama at a time when the Bulls are attempting to re-establish themselves as a force in the Eastern Conference, the team must trade DeRozan, recoup players and potential draft picks, and focus on the future.

One such trade partner is in the same conference as the Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with their own headache in the form of James Harden.

The drama surrounding the former league MVP has eclipsed Philly's attempt to return to championship contention this season, with seemingly every headline focusing primarily on Harden, trades, and the player's desire to leave.

A trade that sends DeRozan to Philly and Harden to Chicago is one way to solve the problem, with the option for new contracts should the players fit in and prove beneficial for the clubs.

In DeRozan's case, he would arrive at a team ready to take the next big step into world title contention and immediately provide the Sixers an upgrade at the small forward position. Tobias Harris has been a solid, efficient player for the team but there is little argument that DeRozan is a better player at this point in their careers.

He would also have the opportunity to compete in the playoffs, something he has not done consistently since his time in Toronto. Ironically enough, new Sixers coach Nick Nurse knows all about DeRozan from their time together with Raptors and would understand how to best utilize him alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and the rest of the Philadelphia squad.

Memphis, Atlanta, Detroit, Cleveland, and Minnesota are all teams that could use DeRozan at the small forward position, too, but it remains to be seen if any of them have anything in return for Chicago.

Or, if the Bulls decide to deal DeRozan at all.