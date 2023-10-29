Jerry Jeudy Trade Rumors: Broncos Have 'Good Offer' for WR; Not Ready to Accept

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have reportedly received a "good offer" for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, although the front office isn't sure if they're willing to accept it (via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).

The former first-round pick has underwhelmed this season, recording just 25 receptions for 286 yards and zero touchdowns in six games.

The Broncos' front office has until the Oct. 31 trade deadline to decide whether or not they move Jeudy.

With the Broncos sitting at 2-5 through seven games, the front office is attempting to accumulate draft picks and build for the future.

They've already gotten started, trading outside linebacker Randy Gregory and a seventh-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a sixth-rounder earlier this month. The Broncos also released pass-rusher Frank Clark after they were unable to find a trade partner.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported on Wednesday that Denver is going to listen to trade offers on a multitude of players, including Jeudy.

After recording 972 receiving yards in 2022, many expected the 24-year-old to have a breakout season under new head coach Sean Payton.

Instead, Jeudy is averaging a career-low 11.4 yards per reception.

His frustration has become more evident with each passing week, highlighted by a back-and-forth exchange with former wide receiver and current NFL GameDay analyst Steve Smith prior to the Broncos' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

Payton empathized with Jeudy's situation when speaking to reporters the following week.

"He's frustrated, I'm sure. He's a talented player," he said, per Keith Cummings of Sports Illustrated. "We need to continue to look for ways to get him throws—not only in the slot, but outside. The other stuff, I don't try to keep track of as long as it's not a distraction to what we're doing as a team."