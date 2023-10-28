Derrick Henry Trade Rumors: Titans Inform RB They Don't Plan to Make Deal at Deadline

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly informed Derrick Henry that they aren't planning on trading him ahead of the NFL's Oct. 31 deadline, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While Schefter noted that the possibility of him being moved isn't completely off the table, the Titans are not actively shopping the three-time Pro Bowl running back.

Despite Tennessee's 2-4 record in 2023, Henry has rushed for 425 yards on 98 carries while finding the end zone three times.

