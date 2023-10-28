Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey Activated off IR After Knee Injury, Set to Play vs. Patriots

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have officially activated Jalen Ramsey off injured reserve, with the six-time Pro Bowler expected to play in the team's upcoming matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey for a third-round pick this past offseason. The 29-year-old cornerback suffered a torn meniscus over the summer that required knee surgery and kept him out of the team's first seven games.

He'll make his season debut against a Patriots offense that is averaging just 208.9 yards through the air, ranking 21st in the NFL.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters this week about the Super Bowl champion's recovery, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

"From the onset, we gave Jalen a rough target, but everyone's body is different," he said. "He called his shot the day he was injured, saying he was going to beat whatever the target would be. He certainly did that."

Despite their overall 5-2 record, the Dolphins' secondary has been one of the team's weak spots almost halfway through the season. Miami is allowing 233 passing yards per game, just the 20th-best mark in the league.

Former undrafted free agent Kader Kohou has taken most of the available snaps in Ramsey's absence. According to Pro Football Focus, Kohou has allowed 34 receptions on 41 targets for a grade of 64.5.

In 2022, Ramsey allowed just 56 catches while being targeted 86 times for a PFF grade of 86.4.

With the Buffalo Bills beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football to improve the team's record to 5-3, Miami is in the middle of a tight race for the AFC East's number one spot. They're also sitting just behind the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) for the top seed in the conference.