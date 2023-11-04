NFL Rumors: Clayton Tune Named Cardinals' QB1 vs. Browns amid Kyler Murray's Injury

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's return to the field will have to wait at least one more week.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, rookie Clayton Tune is going to start Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Even though this decision had been expected, there was some hope that Murray might be able to play in Week 9. He went through a full practice on Wednesday and is officially listed as questionable by the team.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters after Wednesday's practice that Murray is "fired up" and "ready to go," but they were going to be cautious with him returning from a knee injury.

Murray is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered on a non-contact play against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12, 2022. Josh Dobbs served as the starting quarterback in Murray's place this season before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday.

The Cardinals placed Murray on the physically unable to perform list before the season, but he returned to practice on Oct. 18.

That in turn began a 21-day window in which the Cardinals could activate Murray and put him on the 53-man roster. If not, then Murray would miss the entire season.

All indications are that Murray will be good to go before the end of that window, however.

In the week leading up to the Cardinals' Oct. 29 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, Murray logged a full Wednesday practice. He was even removed from the injury report leading up to the game.

Murray was listed as doubtful for the game, but that wasn't a sign of any doubt on his progress. The Athletic's Dianna Russini explained why.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport previously reported the "most likely outcome" is Murray will make his season debut at home in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Murray has played all four of his seasons with the Cardinals, who selected the Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 1 overall choice in the 2019 NFL draft.

Last season, the two-time Pro Bowler completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards (6.1 YPA) for 14 touchdowns (seven interceptions). He also rushed for 418 more yards and three scores.

The Cardinals are off to a rough start at 1-7, and chances are this year won't end with a surprise playoff berth. But watching Murray back healthy and playing will certainly be a welcome sight if it happens as the team hopes for a strong second half.

Tune was a fifth-round draft pick out of the University of Houston. He made his NFL debut in the fourth quarter of Arizona's 20-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.