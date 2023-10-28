Jets Trade Rumors: Dalvin Cook, Carl Lawson Not Generating 'Many' Deadline Calls

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The New York Jets "aren't getting many calls" on either running back Dalvin Cook or edge-rusher Carl Lawson as Tuesday's NFL trade deadline approaches, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Neither veteran has seen much playing time this season.

Cook, who has ceded RB1 duties to Breece Hall, compiled just 109 rushing yards on 39 carries (2.9 YPC) and nine catches for 46 yards and a score through six games.

Lawson has played just four games, starting none, with just three tackles on the year.

Both were big contributors to their respective teams just one year ago.

Cook, who played for the Minnesota Vikings for seven seasons before signing as a free agent in New York, amassed 1,468 total yards and 10 scores in 2022 to nab his fourth straight Pro Bowl appearance.

Lawson started all 17 games for the Jets last season and finished second on the team in both sacks (seven) and quarterback hits (24).

Naturally, neither player is particularly happy with their current roles, as evidenced by quotes relayed by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

"With the touches I get, I think I get what I need to get," Cook said regarding his production. "For me, if you watch my career you know the type of back I am. I get better and better as the game goes. More touches, feeling the defense out. The more touches I get the better I get as the game goes. I'm still adjusting to that. But the carries I get, I do what I can."

"I've always wanted to help the Jets win," Lawson said. "I've always wanted to be the best version of myself for the team. But at the end of the day, I do want to be a football player, I do want to produce and I do want to help because I'm a football player, not a cheerleader. So that's where my head is at."

Ultimately, the trade interest in either player reportedly doesn't appear to be there right now, but there's still time for something to develop with the deadline still three days away.