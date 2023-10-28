49ers' Brock Purdy Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Start vs. Bengals

David Berding/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers announced Saturday that quarterback Brock Purdy cleared concussion protocol, meaning he will start Sunday's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, Purdy was placed in concussion protocol earlier this week when he reported symptoms on the flight home following the Niners' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

Purdy has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game, meaning the second-year man should be able to play without any restrictions, while veteran Sam Darnold will serve as his backup.

