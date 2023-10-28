Davante Adams Won't Rule out Jets' Aaron Rodgers Returning from Injury in 2023

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams won't rule out his ex-Green Bay Packers teammate, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, from returning this season after he suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

Adams made his comments regarding the matter on the Rich Eisen Show (2:05 mark).

"I ain't ruling anything out for that man. You never know. The LeBrons, Michael Jordans, Kobe Bryants, and Aaron Rodgers', Tom Bradys of the world, they get a different type of treatment out there too so, I don't know, he might have somebody he's paying $10 million a year to get that thing right.

"In all seriousness, it's possible for him, you see what he's out there doing, he's throwing the ball around, I know he's not out there running, but he did just blow his Achilles out and he's out there throwing, walking out there pretty easily without crutches a couple weeks after the injury. I'm definitely excited to see him return. I know that team is definitely feeling the same way, so hopefully we can see that."

News since the Achilles tear has indicated that Rodgers wants to return before the end of the season, with a potential eye on getting back for the playoffs should the Jets get there.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the following just five days after the injury occurred (Sept. 16).

"Sources say renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache and his team performed a procedure to place an internal brace—called an Achilles 'speed bridge'—on Rodgers' fully torn left Achilles, which he ruptured just four snaps into Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills. While there are no guarantees, the speed bridge protects the repair and opens up the possibility of an earlier return, sources say."

However, Rodgers still has a long road ahead, and he recently admitted on his weekly "Pat McAfee Show" appearance that he just went through a "tough week of rehab."

"It's been a tough week of rehab," Rodgers said Tuesday (h/t Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot).

"It's been smaller gains. I think when you get to a certain point, you're not having the jumps that I did early on. It's been more of a grind the last week or so, but a lot of good things we're trending towards."

As far as what lies ahead, Rodgers said the he wants to walk normally, which he believes will accelerate the rehab process.

"Just trying to get down to 100% walking as far as it looking normal," Rodgers said. "After that, I think that I will start to take a bigger jump. Once I can start walking normal in a shoe, which is close, really close, then we'll make a jump."

Rodgers is ultimately trying to do something unprecedented. An Achilles injury is always a season-ending ailment in any sport, and that's how it was reported immediately afterward.

As Adams noted, though, Rodgers appears to be making big strides early on in the rehab process, so perhaps he can pull off the miracle.