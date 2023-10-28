NFL Rumors: Browns 'Hopeful' Deshaun Watson Returns from Shoulder Injury in Week 9

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are hopeful that Deshaun Watson will return from a right rotator cuff strain as soon as next Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, but he still remains "week-to-week," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"The sense out of Cleveland is that Deshaun Watson didn't reaggravate his shoulder injury in a significant way last week against Indianapolis, but since it hasn't fully healed, he remains week-to-week," Fowler wrote. "The Browns are hopeful he can return as soon as next week, but that's not a slam dunk."

ESPN's Adam Schefter previously provided some clarity on Watson's injury last Tuesday, writing: "Doctors told him that he has a strain of the subscapularis within the rotator cuff and he continues to have both pain and weakness with movement.

"This type of injury in baseball normally causes pitchers to miss 4-6 weeks. Watson continues to work to regain strength and velocity in his shoulder and shorten that window."

Watson suffered the injury on a running play during a 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 24. He returned last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts but left the game in the first quarter after taking a hit from Dayo Odeyingo to his right shoulder just after firing a pass downfield.

Watson was also checked for a concussion but cleared the protocol.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said postgame that it was his decision to not put Watson back in the game.

"I just felt like I wanted to protect him. I did not want to see him get hit," Stefanski said. "He was hit hard and I know he cleared all that, but I just [felt] I've got to protect him."

P.J. Walker, who took over for Watson, will start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

