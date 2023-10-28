NFL Rumors: Bills' Kaiir Elam, Patriots' Josh Uche Drawing Interest at Trade Deadline

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

A pair of young AFC East defensive players are reportedly generating interest ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam and New England Patriots pass-rusher Josh Uche both have some potential suitors leading up to the deadline.

Elam is a second-year player who the Bills selected with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, while Uche was the Pats' second-round pick in 2020.

The 22-year-old Elam starred for three seasons at the University of Florida, recording six interceptions and 20 passes defended, and the Bills traded up a few spots in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in order to land him.

Buffalo's hope was that he would combine with Tre'Davious White to form one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL, but he began his rookie season behind White, Dane Jackson and Christian Benford on the depth chart.

Elam earned more playing time as the season went on and ultimately started six games, and reeled in two interceptions.

While he was given the opportunity to compete with Jackson and Benford for the Bills' CB2 spot during training camp and the preseason, he didn't impress, and he began the season as an inactive.

Elam was pressed into action when White was lost for the season with a torn Achilles, but after being inactive for three games and making two starts, Elam was once again a healthy scratch on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as Buffalo decided to call 35-year-old veteran Josh Norman up from the practice squad instead.

Trading Elam in only his second season would be an admission of failure from Buffalo's front office, but if the 5-3 Bills can use him as a trade chip to address other areas of need such as linebacker or defensive tackle, it may be worth it to part ways with him.

Uche, 25, is in the midst of the final year on his rookie contract, and he is coming off a career year in 2022.

The 2020 No. 60 overall draft pick out of Michigan had just four combined sacks in his first two seasons before exploding for 11.5 last season.

As good as Uche was, head coach Bill Belichick used him primarily as a situational pass-rusher and he didn't start a single game last season.

In six games so far this season, including two starts, Uche is well off the pace he set in 2022, as he has just six tackles and two sacks. He is also dealing with ankle and toe injuries, and is questionable to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.