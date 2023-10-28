Browns' Myles Garrett Says 'It's a Load of Crap' NFL MVP Has Become QB-Only Award

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett voiced his displeasure with the NFL's MVP award being won by quarterbacks year after year.

In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Garrett expressed his disappointment with the recent trend of signal-callers winning the league's premier individual award.

"I think it's a load of crap," the 27-year-old said, before later offering an alternative. "...We have an Offensive Player of the Year award. So, if you want to give the best offensive player an award, we have that handled."

Quarterbacks have won 15 of the last 16 MVP awards, with running back Adrian Peterson the lone exemption in 2012. The last time a defensive player received the honor was in 1986, when New York Giants outside linebacker Lawrence Taylor racked up 20.5 sacks.

Garrett is in the midst of a career year, taking down opposing quarterbacks 7.5 times in six starts while recording a league-leading three forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus has given him a 93.4 grade for his efforts, the highest mark among all edge defenders.

The four-time Pro Bowler is a major reason behind the Browns' 4-2 record this season, especially with starting quarterback Deshaun Watson missing two games due to a shoulder injury.