Titans' Ryan Tannehill out Injured vs. Falcons; Will Levis, Malik Willis to Play

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a right high ankle sprain, per Jim Wyatt of the team's website.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed to reporters on Friday that both Malik Willis and Will Levis will play in Sunday's game.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Titans are "preparing" Levis to start on Sunday over Willis.

Tannehill injured his ankle in a Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in London. He had a cast placed on his foot for a few days before being given a walking boot.

"Everything is feeling better than it did last week," Tannehill told reporters on Wednesday. "It's been a process to get to where I'm at right now. But we're trending in the right direction and healing."

Tannehill has had a rough start to the 2023 campaign and it has resulted in the Titans sitting last in the AFC South with a 2-4 record. In six games, he has completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,128 yards and just two touchdowns against six interceptions.

Willis, a 2022 third-round pick out of Liberty, has appeared in two games this season, completing four of five passes for 74 yards and rushing for 17 yards on three carries.

The 24-year-old started three games last season and appeared in eight, completing 50.8 percent of his passes for 276 yards and three interceptions, in addition to rushing for 123 yards and one score.

Levis, meanwhile, was selected by the Titans in the second round of the 2023 draft out of Kentucky. He hasn't appeared in a single game for the franchise this year, but he told reporters earlier this week he would be ready to go if called upon.