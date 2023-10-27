Lakers' LeBron James Says 'We Don't Give a S--t About Criticism' of Anthony Davis

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Through the ups and downs, Anthony Davis will be able to rely on LeBron James being in his corner.

Davis has been often maligned during his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, most recently experiencing heavy criticism for his performance during the team's season-opening loss against the Denver Nuggets in which he didn't score at all in the second half.

James was quick to set the record straight when asked about the discussions surrounding Davis following the Lakers victory over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

"We don't give a s--t about criticism of AD," James said during a postgame interview with TNT's Jared Greenberg.

The eight-time All-Star bounced back in a big way against Phoenix, dropping a team-high 30 points—17 of which came in the second half. He also had a game-high 12 rebounds to go along with two assists, three steals and three blocks.

It was the type of performance that Lakers' fans expect from the big man every night.

James went to speak about the confidence that the entire team has in Davis and that the latter isn't on social media, so he doesn't see much of the criticism that's directed at him anyways.

With the NBA's all-time leading scorer supposedly playing on a minutes restriction this season—though he played 35 against the Suns—James knows Davis' role as a superstar is more important than ever before if Los Angeles wants a real shot at the title.