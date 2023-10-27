Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Get Love from NBA Fans in Win vs. Durant, Suns

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Welp, the minutes restriction didn't last very long.

It took him a while to get in a rhythm, but in the end LeBron James put on a vintage fourth quarter performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' first win of the season over the Phoenix Suns 100-95 at crypto.com Arena.

James—who wound up playing 35 minutes without sitting the entire fourth quarter—put on a show when his team needed him most, finishing the game with 21 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks.

And with a tight contest late, the NBA's all-time leading scorer went on a six-point run all by himself to give the Lakers a lead they would never relinquish.

Following the season-opening loss to the Denver Nuggets, coach Darvin Ham revealed that James would be on a minutes restriction of around 28-30 minutes a night and stuck to that plan for most of the game against the Sun.

That is until he realized he couldn't take the 38-year-old off the floor if the Lakers wanted to win.

It was also a redemption night for Anthony Davis—who was heavily criticized for his performance against the Nuggets when he had zero points in the second half—had 17 over the final two quarters against Phoenix, including several clutch buckets down the stretch.

He wound up leading the charge with a team-high 30 points to go along with 12 rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks.

Lakers' fans had plenty of love for their two stars.