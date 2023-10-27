X

NBA

    Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Get Love from NBA Fans in Win vs. Durant, Suns

    Francisco RosaOctober 27, 2023

    DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 24: LeBron James (23) and Anthony Davis (3) of the Los Angeles Lakers watch as the Denver Nuggets bring the ball to the offensive end during the third quarter at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)
    AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

    Welp, the minutes restriction didn't last very long.

    It took him a while to get in a rhythm, but in the end LeBron James put on a vintage fourth quarter performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' first win of the season over the Phoenix Suns 100-95 at crypto.com Arena.

    James—who wound up playing 35 minutes without sitting the entire fourth quarter—put on a show when his team needed him most, finishing the game with 21 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks.

    And with a tight contest late, the NBA's all-time leading scorer went on a six-point run all by himself to give the Lakers a lead they would never relinquish.

    Following the season-opening loss to the Denver Nuggets, coach Darvin Ham revealed that James would be on a minutes restriction of around 28-30 minutes a night and stuck to that plan for most of the game against the Sun.

    That is until he realized he couldn't take the 38-year-old off the floor if the Lakers wanted to win.

    It was also a redemption night for Anthony Davis—who was heavily criticized for his performance against the Nuggets when he had zero points in the second half—had 17 over the final two quarters against Phoenix, including several clutch buckets down the stretch.

    He wound up leading the charge with a team-high 30 points to go along with 12 rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks.

    Lakers' fans had plenty of love for their two stars.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    LEBRON SWEET MOVE 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/CX4WUwkplJ">pic.twitter.com/CX4WUwkplJ</a>

    NBA @NBA

    LeBron and AD on the defensive end ➡️ LeBron with the slam 💪<br><br>Lakers are on a 20-5 run.<br><br>PHX/LAL | Live on TNT | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KiaTipOff23?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KiaTipOff23</a> <a href="https://t.co/8ryVJ3PCVc">pic.twitter.com/8ryVJ3PCVc</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Most games with 5+ stocks by an active player:<br><br>214 — Anthony Davis<br>213<br>212<br>211<br>210<br>209<br>208<br>207<br>206<br>205<br>204<br>203<br>202<br>201<br>200<br>199<br>198<br>197<br>196<br>195<br>194<br>193<br>192<br>191<br>190<br>189<br>188<br>187<br>186<br>185<br>184<br>183<br>182<br>181<br>180<br>179<br>178<br>177<br>176<br>175<br>174<br>173<br>172<br>171<br>170<br>169<br>168<br>167<br>166<br>165<br>164<br>163<br>162<br>161… <a href="https://t.co/P9PWa0SeXc">pic.twitter.com/P9PWa0SeXc</a>

    Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

    Anthony Davis' 3 gives the Lakers their first lead since midway through the first. LeBron's dunk extends the lead to three. Timeout Suns.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    LeBron rn <a href="https://t.co/oLB6n5uq98">pic.twitter.com/oLB6n5uq98</a>

    Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 @Kazeem

    LeBron and KD trading big plays down the stretch. We've been starving. <a href="https://t.co/RaPzOdTYVg">pic.twitter.com/RaPzOdTYVg</a>

    ᵢG:@Dyᵥ₁₀₀ₖ₂₁₄ ⭐️🇨🇱🌊🩸 @DYV100GRAND

    Lebron still klutch 💪🏾😂

    James McCann stan account @frankie_jo_

    LEBRON JAMESSSSS

    At The Buzzer @AtTheBuzzer1

    Kevin Durant watching Lebron takeover <a href="https://t.co/0JAgweWHtR">pic.twitter.com/0JAgweWHtR</a>

    Hack @itzHack_

    Lebron is still him

    Ray Valdivia @valdivia_ray

    Father Time has met his match, his name is LeBron James. <a href="https://t.co/t4YJ7L2KiO">pic.twitter.com/t4YJ7L2KiO</a>

    Gideon @LifeofGid

    LEBRON REALLY THE GOAT

    Sam @Samaold1

    Lebron is 38 bro how is he doing this

    𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙮 (he/him) @MannyVaIIadares

    LEBRON JAMES <a href="https://t.co/MrhE9HzA7C">pic.twitter.com/MrhE9HzA7C</a>

    Mister @Mr_Garrett1

    Look at Lebron man <a href="https://t.co/e6bTwVp3nE">pic.twitter.com/e6bTwVp3nE</a>

    B-Smoove @Ricky_Spanish24

    LEBRON WOKE UP FEELING DANGEROUS 😏 <a href="https://t.co/DnRcDNjteY">pic.twitter.com/DnRcDNjteY</a>

    TG @RyanGTaylor7

    LeBron James. Year 21. Unreal. 🐐👑

    BurstG @BurstG_

    LeBron will always be king 👑 <a href="https://t.co/hWUlWYujKK">pic.twitter.com/hWUlWYujKK</a>

    Rilo @Ack3rman23

    Year 21 lebron James still getting buckets

    The Laker Files @LakerFiles

    Anthony Davis tonight:<br><br>30 Points (13 Pts in the 4th)<br>13 Rebounds<br>2 Assists <br>3 Blocks<br>3 Steals<br><br>39 Minutes (Played the Whole 4th)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/YHKGuvrGei">pic.twitter.com/YHKGuvrGei</a>

    LAKERS MAFIA 💰⚜️ @Lakerszone23

    FIRST LAKERS WIN OF THE YEAR 🚨🚨<br><br>YEAR 21 LEBRON IS A DOG ✅<br><br>ANTHONY DAVIS IS HIM ✅<br><br>LIFE IS GOOD <a href="https://t.co/95Lr0YPlNH">pic.twitter.com/95Lr0YPlNH</a>

    Next the Lakers will attempt to stay on a good roll with a matchup on the road against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.