Bills' Dalton Kincaid Says He Was 'Claustrophobic' After Celebrating 1st TD vs. Bucs

Buffalo Bills rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid scored the first touchdown of his career in Thursday night's 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he was so excited that he celebrated by jumping into the stands.

However, Kincaid told reporters after the game that he got slightly uncomfortable while being mobbed by fans and teammates.

"I'm pretty claustrophobic," he said. "I was ready to go back down to the field. But that's everyone's dream, celebrating with the fans."

Kincaid's 22-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter gave the Bills a 17-10 lead going into halftime. He finished with five catches for 65 yards in the victory, marking his second straight game with over 50 receiving yards after falling short of that mark in his first five games this season.