Damian Lillard on Bucks Trade: Opportunity for Championship Is 'All You Can Ask for'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Star point guard Damian Lillard is making his Milwaukee Bucks debut in Thursday night's season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, and he's relishing the chance to play for one of the top championship contenders in the NBA.

"I'm just excited for the opportunity, man, it's been a long time coming," Lillard said in an interview with B/R's Chris Haynes. "To compete at the highest level and have an opportunity at a championship, that's all you can ask for."

The Bucks acquired Lillard in a three-team trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, adding him to a roster that finished with the best record in the NBA last season at 58-24. The seven-time All-Star will be paired with two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to form one of the most potent duos in the league.

Lillard made it to the conference finals just once in his 11 years in Portland, and the Blazers were swept by the Golden State Warriors. He's now with a team that has championship experience and will be motivated to chase another title this season.