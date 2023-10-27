Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey Calls Out Report of Return From Knee Injury vs. Patriots

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey may be making his 2023 season debut on Sunday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins "are planning" for the superstar cornerback to make his return against the New England Patriots, just three months after having surgery for a full meniscus repair in his left knee.

Ramsey refuted the report on social media, however, clarifying that he might be able to play but that it hasn't yet been decided:

The star corner was one of the offseason's biggest acquisitions, joining Miami in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams that netted his former team a 2023 third-round pick—the Rams ultimately used that pick to select pass-rusher Byron Young, who has three sacks and a forced fumble in seven games—and tight end Hunter Long, who has yet to play this season after a stint on injured reserve.

It was a change of scenery that Ramsey seemed more than a little excited about:

The 29-year-old should help transform Miami's defense when he's able to return. He's a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro selection and won a Super Bowl with the Rams. Sam Monson of PFF ranked him as the 37th-best player in the NFL last season, writing:

"Ramsey was good as a cover corner from his inside alignment for the Rams, but he was otherworldly against the run, where his 91.8 PFF grade was the best in the league. Ramsey spent a lot of time lined up in the box or in the slot, putting him closer to the action than he used to be as a boundary corner."