Bears vs. Chargers Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for SNF

Bears vs. Chargers Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for SNFOctober 29, 2023
As you settle in for some Sunday Night Football tonight, you might be setting those DFS lineups for the Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears.
Below, we'll offer you the ideal setup for the contest and the rationale behind going with this particular lineup.
Lineup
QB: Justin Herbert, LAC, $7,000
RB: Austin Ekeler, LAC, $8,300
RB: D'Onta Foreman, CHI, $5,500
WR: Keenan Allen, LAC, $8,500
WR: D.J. Moore, CHI, $6,300
WR: Quentin Johnson, LAC, $3,500
TE: Donald Parham Jr., LAC, $3,000
FLEX: Darnell Mooney, CHI, $3,300
DST: Chargers, $3,400
Remaining Salary: $400
Get the latest DFS values at DraftKings.
Analysis
This is basically a "start the best fantasy players and forget about the rest" lineup.
The temptation might be to roll the dice with Tyson Bagent at quarterback against a Chargers defense giving up the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per game this season, and fair enough. It would offer you a lot of money everywhere else on the roster.
But here's the counter-argument. One, while Bagent played well in an upset victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last week, his statistical output—162 passing yards and a touchdown, 24 rushing yards—was extremely modest from a fantasy perspective.
Herbert, meanwhile, has been one of the best fantasy quarterbacks this season and faces a Bears defense giving up the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing passers on the year.
And yes, while the Chargers have been torched at quarterback, they've also faced really good players at the position, including Tua Tagovailoa, Kirk Cousins, Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes.
But the other counter-argument is simply this: What do the savings you would get from starting Bagent over Herbert actually get you?
You absolutely want Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore in your lineups, while D'Onta Foreman feels like the safe bet to roll with as Chicago's running back. You can get all of those players in your lineup with Herbert.
Do you really need the inconsistent Cole Kmet so much that rolling with Bagent over Herbert makes that much sense? Joshua Palmer's status remains unclear, so Quentin Johnson is a smart alternative regardless. Who else are you hoping to sneak into this lineup with those Bagent dollars?
No one. There is no one of absolute import you're missing out on. You might not love starting Donald Parham Jr. at tight end, but he's a sneaky threat to steal a red zone score. Darnell Mooney is the only other player on the Bears you would want outside of Kmet, and you get him here.
Don't get cute. This is a pretty cut-and-dry situation. Get the fantasy studs in your lineup for this game and let the rest take care of itself.
