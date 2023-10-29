Bears vs. Chargers Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for SNF

David Eulitt/Getty Images

As you settle in for some Sunday Night Football tonight, you might be setting those DFS lineups for the Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears.

Below, we'll offer you the ideal setup for the contest and the rationale behind going with this particular lineup.

Lineup

QB: Justin Herbert, LAC, $7,000

RB: Austin Ekeler, LAC, $8,300

RB: D'Onta Foreman, CHI, $5,500

WR: Keenan Allen, LAC, $8,500

WR: D.J. Moore, CHI, $6,300

WR: Quentin Johnson, LAC, $3,500

TE: Donald Parham Jr., LAC, $3,000

FLEX: Darnell Mooney, CHI, $3,300

DST: Chargers, $3,400

Remaining Salary: $400

Analysis

This is basically a "start the best fantasy players and forget about the rest" lineup.

The temptation might be to roll the dice with Tyson Bagent at quarterback against a Chargers defense giving up the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per game this season, and fair enough. It would offer you a lot of money everywhere else on the roster.

But here's the counter-argument. One, while Bagent played well in an upset victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last week, his statistical output—162 passing yards and a touchdown, 24 rushing yards—was extremely modest from a fantasy perspective.

Herbert, meanwhile, has been one of the best fantasy quarterbacks this season and faces a Bears defense giving up the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing passers on the year.

And yes, while the Chargers have been torched at quarterback, they've also faced really good players at the position, including Tua Tagovailoa, Kirk Cousins, Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes.

But the other counter-argument is simply this: What do the savings you would get from starting Bagent over Herbert actually get you?

You absolutely want Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore in your lineups, while D'Onta Foreman feels like the safe bet to roll with as Chicago's running back. You can get all of those players in your lineup with Herbert.

Do you really need the inconsistent Cole Kmet so much that rolling with Bagent over Herbert makes that much sense? Joshua Palmer's status remains unclear, so Quentin Johnson is a smart alternative regardless. Who else are you hoping to sneak into this lineup with those Bagent dollars?

No one. There is no one of absolute import you're missing out on. You might not love starting Donald Parham Jr. at tight end, but he's a sneaky threat to steal a red zone score. Darnell Mooney is the only other player on the Bears you would want outside of Kmet, and you get him here.

Don't get cute. This is a pretty cut-and-dry situation. Get the fantasy studs in your lineup for this game and let the rest take care of itself.

