Lamar Jackson, Chase Young Headline Madden 24 Week 7 Player Ratings Update

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Despite the Washington Commanders' tough 14-7 loss to the New York Giants, Chase Young's monster game caused him to receive one of the largest boosts during the latest Madden 24 ratings update on Thursday.

Young recorded the first two-sack game of his career, bringing his 2023 total up to five in six games.

His Madden rating increased from 85 to 87. His awareness jumped up by six points, going from 81 to 87.

After missing parts of the past couple of seasons due to injuries, Young is looking healthy as he attempts to build upon his stellar 2020 debut that resulted in a Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Other notable players to receive positive ratings boosts include Lamar Jackson and Fred Warner.

Jackson shined during the Baltimore Ravens' 38-6 rout of the Detroit Lions, going 21-of-27 for 357 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He recorded a season-high 155.8 passer rating.

The 26-year-old's Madden rating increased from a 92 to a 94, while his awareness is now a 95 after sitting at 93 prior to Week 7. Jackson has received an overall boost in three of the past four weeks.

Meanwhile, Warner totaled a game-high 13 tackles in the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, including one tackle for loss and one pass defensed.

The two-time Pro Bowler continues to show why he's one of the best defenders in the NFL, and his Madden rating reflects that. His overall increased from 96 to 97, giving him the highest mark of any middle linebacker in the game.

On the negative side, Davante Adams dropped from a 97 to a 94 since last week. The 30-year-old has struggled with his role as of late, averaging just 43.7 yards per game over the Las Vegas Raiders' past three contests.