Former UFC Fighter Jorge Masvidal Targeting Boxing Debut in Early 2024

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Another popular former UFC star is gearing up to try his hand at boxing.

Former UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal, who retired from MMA in April, told ESPN's Marc Raimondi that he plans to make his boxing debut "early next year."

Masvidal noted that an opponent has not yet been decided, saying, "No names right now, but I can tell you it's early next year and I can tell you somebody is going to get killed."

Raimondi pointed out that Masvidal is still under contract with the UFC, so it's unclear if an arrangement would have to be made for him to compete in boxing. The 38-year-old is particularly motivated to get into the squared circle after feeling that the recent Misfits Boxing event headlined by Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis and KSI vs. Tommy Fury was a "disrespect to boxing."

"Logan didn't f--king knock [Danis] dead," Masvidal said. "I really wanted Logan to knock him dead. So I'm kind of mad at Logan. I hope he sends me my money back, you know? Not that I paid for it, but still."

Since his retirement, Masvidal has tried his hand at fight promotion, helping run three organizations. His most personal venture is Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA, which will hold its next event on Nov. 10 with a heavyweight fight between former UFC veterans Roy Nelson and Alan Belcher headlining the show.