Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Critics Will Continue 'Whether You B---h About It Or Not'

The Dallas Cowboys are a regular talking point for fans and pundits alike around the NFL. That level of scrutiny comes with the territory for the self-described "America's Team."

Much of that attention focuses on quarterback Dak Prescott, but he's grown accustomed to the spotlight.

"I've been in this organization eight years, whether you b---h about it or not, it's not going to stop," he told reporters regarding the outside criticism. "That's just how it goes. To me, it's fun. Because when things go our way and we win this thing, it's going to make it all that much sweeter. Say what you want, we get to go out there and we get to do it."

The Cowboys haven't had much playoff success since winning three Super Bowl titles between the 1992-95 seasons. Since then, Dallas has won just five playoff games in in 27 years and hasn't advanced past the divisional round. In a "what have you done for me lately?" type of league, the Cowboys have left their fans hungering for success.

Prescott, 30, has appeared in six playoff games during his career, going just 2-4 in those contests with 1,559 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, five interceptions, 11 sacks taken and a 63.4 completion percentage.

Those postseason performances are going to carry with them a high level of criticism, given that Prescott is a two-time Pro Bowler and the Cowboys routinely have one of the more talented rosters in the sport.

Granted, the blame isn't his alone. Head coach Mike McCarthy's playoff record with the Cowboys (1-2) has hardly been impressive, and outside his lone Super Bowl title with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers back in the 2010 season, he's just 11-10 in the postseason overall.

The Cowboys are 4-2 this season and have rotated wins and losses in their past five games. A bit more consistency is needed for title contenders.

"Just in this short range of games, the peaks and valleys have been different than I've been part of as a head coach," McCarthy told reporters.