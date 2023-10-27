10 NFL Teams at Crossroads Entering Week 8

10 of 10

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Winners in three of their last four, the Cincinnati Bengals have slowly begun to look like the team that has reached the AFC title in each of the last two seasons.

The Bengals go as Joe Burrow goes, and while health clearly hampered his ability to operate with confidence early in the campaign, five touchdown throws the last two weeks has seen Cincinnati's face of the franchise work back to 100%.

While victories the last month of the season quickly saw the dark cloud over the team's facility dissipate, the Bengals next tandem of games could ultimately showcase who exactly Cincinnati is in 2023.

Although wins against the NFC West's Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers look good on a spreadsheet, the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers present an entirely unique set of obstacles to over come.

All in all, the team will need more than just Burrow to execute at a high level. It starts on defense and a group early this season that has enjoyed both it's fair share of success, and lack thereof in seven games.

Led by a veteran front seven, 13 points allowed their last time out against Seattle was a feather in the hat of coordinator Lou Anarumo. However, early season struggles against the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans (54 points combined) remain in the mind of Bengals faithful.