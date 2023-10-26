X

NBA

    Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porziņģis Amaze Fans as Celtics Rally Past Barrett, Knicks

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 26, 2023

    NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the New York Knicks on October 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    New-look Boston Celtics, same old Jayson Tatum.

    The Celtics superstar got the 2023-24 season off to a high note, leading his team to a 108-104 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, putting up 34 points and 11 rebounds.

    While he paced the Celtics, new teammate Kristaps Porziņģis (30 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) was excellent in front of the Madison Square Garden fans that once cheered him on.

    NBA @NBA

    KP's 3 gives Boston the lead!<br><br>He's got 28 in the game!<br><br>Less than a minute left on ESPN 🍿 <a href="https://t.co/VEHnYlOyFa">pic.twitter.com/VEHnYlOyFa</a>

    NBA @NBA

    🚫🚫🚫🚫 <a href="https://t.co/Txkd69JpVZ">https://t.co/Txkd69JpVZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/fwqOzfsLy6">pic.twitter.com/fwqOzfsLy6</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis balled out in the first half 🔥<br><br>Tatum: 19 PTS (8/14 FG), 3 3PM, 6 REB<br>Porzingis: 15 PTS (5/8 FGM), 3 3PM, 4 REB, 3 BLK<br><br>📺 3Q coming up live on ESPN! <a href="https://t.co/xeagfQ7dJv">pic.twitter.com/xeagfQ7dJv</a>

    That pair had pundits and fans alike absolutely buzzing after the game:

    Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass

    Between Tatum's gravity and Boston's depth of ball-handlers, KP should have games like tonight's often

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Man...Jayson Tatum is dialed in. That handle into the spin-back for the and-1. That's like midseason stuff on opening night. He's so good.

    Evan Lazar @ezlazar

    Porzingis in his debut: A+. Tatum is Tatum. The rest…it's game one.

    Corey B @CoreyB08

    Ugly win but a win none the less.<br><br>Tatum is elite<br>KP is a game changer <br>White/Jrue need to pick it up<br>Jaylen needs to find his shot and be all nba Jaylen.<br>Al needs to adjust to bench role <br>Our bench was abysmal

    Dante Turo @DanteOnDeck

    Kristaps Porzingis had an unbelievable first game as a Celtic. Jayson Tatum's MVP campaign has officially begun. This team has some things to work on, but that was fun. This team is going to be really, really good. <br><br>1-0 ☘️

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Porzingis is gonna be a bargain at $30 mil a year.

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    I can't fight it anymore… PORZINGIS!!!!!!!!!

    Ben Volin @BenVolin

    Great win for the Celtics. Porzingis is apparently the reincarnation of Larry Bird

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Kristaps Porzingis will go down as the steal of the offseason.

    While KP went off, the team's other major offseason acquisition, Jrue Holiday, had a more muted debut (nine points, two assists). Jaylen Brown was also uncharacteristically quiet, finishing with 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field, a reminder that star-studded lineups often take time to jell.

    Both RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley had 24 points for the Knicks.

    While Tatum and Porziņģis were the major difference in the win, the charity stripe also favored Boston, which made 22-of-26 attempts from the line. The Knicks, meanwhile, finished a woeful 14-of-26 from the free-throw line, leaving crucial points on the board.

    But the partnership between Tatum and Porziņģis will be the primary storyline after the season-opening win, with the struggles of Brown sure to earn some headlines as well. How this roster will come together has already been a major point of curiosity, with Al Horford coming off the bench in Game 1 and Holiday clearly looking like the No. 4 option on offense.

    The team's depth is also a concern, as the bench accounted for just 12 points on just 4-of-13 shooting from the field.

    There are some kinks to be ironed out in Boston, in other words. But Tatum and Porziņģis smoothed over the rough patches on night one.