Saints' Derek Carr Needs to 'Temper My Emotions' After Outbursts vs. Colts

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has visibly expressed his frustrations over the past two games—a 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans and a 31-24 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They hit their apex after Carr was seen screaming at wideout Chris Olave during the Jags game after the pass-catcher stopped his route and the quarterback's incomplete pass sailed out of bounds.

On Wednesday, Carr spoke in detail in response to those sights and admitted he does "have to temper his emotions."

"I do have to temper my emotions," Carr said, per Saints senior writer John DeShazier.

"I think, with a little bit of the frustration of losing, I've let that get the best of me, if I'm honest. Usually, no matter a mistake, I'm super positive. But I also realize how good we can be, and I won't change the demand of excellence from myself, from my teammates. But there is a better way to do it, I think."

Carr addressed some other things, namely a moment where the camera appeared to catch him yelling at offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. He also spoke about how the NFL has changed over 10 years, specifically in terms of emotional communications from the quarterback to his team.

"I know what's good for me, and I know when I'm in a good place, and I know when I'm too frustrated with whatever," he said. "Everyone thought I was yelling at (offensive coordinator) Pete (Carmichael) one time, I wasn't even talking to Pete. Everyone thought one thing or this thing or I'm mad at that or I'm mad at this.

"Man, 10 years ago, when I got into the league every quarterback was cussing everybody out. And now, I didn't even cuss nobody out and everyone thinks that everyone is mad at each other. So, times are definitely changing. I can tell by the gray hairs in my beard, and by people getting upset by a quarterback yelling.

Carr went into further detail than that about his expressions and emotions, and noted how his pursuit of perfection has sometimes got the best of him. He also noted how he's needed to "calm myself and just be a better communicator."

"One thing I said after the (Jacksonville) game is, I'm too emotional right now. I've wanted it so bad, to be perfect from the beginning," Carr said.

"I'm in Year 10, I'm not in Year 2. I have just this expectation of how it should feel, but I have had to calm myself and just be a better communicator. I explained where I've been wrong in some of my expressions and things like that."

The longtime veteran also said: "Maybe there's a different way to go about certain things, and honestly, (Olave) may have caught the brunt of something that wasn't even about him."

Carr is in his first year in New Orleans after nine years with the Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders. He inked a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints this offseason.

This season hasn't started great for the Saints, who are 3-4 and just 21st in points scored per game. But New Orleans also has plenty of time to turn the season around, especially with the 4-3 Atlanta Falcons just one game ahead of the Saints for first in the NFC South.