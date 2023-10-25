Pierce Johnson, Braves Agree to 2-Year, $14M Contract; RP Traded from Rockies in July

Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

After acquiring reliever Pierce Johnson from the Colorado Rockies in July, the Atlanta Braves didn't want his time with the team to end just yet.

The Braves announced on Wednesday that they've re-signed Johnson to a new two-year contract worth $14.25 million guaranteed with a $7 million club option for 2026 and a $250,000 buyout.

Johnson struggled while starting the season in Colorado. In 43 games for the Rockies, he had a 6.00 ERA and a 1.85 WHIP. However, something flipped when he arrived in Atlanta.

In 24 appearances with the Braves, Johnson had a 0.76 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP with 32 strikeouts in 23.2 innings pitched. His ERA ranked sixth in all of MLB among pitchers to make at least 20 appearances after he was acquired by Atlanta on July 24.

Johnson remained steady in the postseason, making three appearances in the NLDS and allowing just two hits with no runs. However, the Braves disappointingly lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games after finishing with the best record in the majors at 104-58.

A 6'2", 202-pound righty, Johnson made his major league debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2017. He joined the San Francisco Giants the following year before spending three seasons with the San Diego Padres from 2020 to 2022. He has a career record of 12-15 with a 4.04 ERA, a 1.38 WHIP and 253 strikeouts in 200.1 innings pitched.