NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Derrick Henry, Chase Young and More Before Deadline

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Chase Young and Montez Sweat of the Washington Commanders are generating interest around the league, with ESPN's Josina Anderson revealing that teams are not only willing to trade for them but also sign them to new deals ahead of free agency.

It is unlikely that the team will be able to pay both men, so it is not against reason that Washington would listen to any prospective suitors and any offers they may be willing to make.

Young has five sacks through five games. Sweat has 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 27 total tackles.

Their pairing is a formidable one for a Washington squad that plays hard but has not won consistently. Based on their output, and the big-money contracts both will likely want sometime before next season, the Commanders would likely want a second or third-round draft pick, per B/R's Jordan Schultz.

The Commanders are 3-4 with a big showdown against the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles coming up on Sunday. The team is absolutely capable of defeating the defending NFC Champions but on paper, it is a tough match-up.

If Washington arrives at the trade deadline at 3-5, do not be surprised to see them make deals, with Young likely to be the first of the two defensive superstars to go. That is if the team ends up trading him at all.