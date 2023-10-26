NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Derrick Henry, Chase Young and More Before Deadline

NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Derrick Henry, Chase Young and More Before DeadlineOctober 26, 2023
The midway point of the NFL season brings with it trade deadline chatter as contenders look to bolster their rosters at positions of need while pretenders attempt to offload big contracts and under-performing stars.
This year's trade deadline features potential blockbuster moves, with Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry being the most prominent name in headlines.
Find out the latest on the former league rushing champion and the other stars potentially up for grabs with this collection of insider rumors and reports.
Interest in Chase Young, Montez Sweat
Chase Young and Montez Sweat of the Washington Commanders are generating interest around the league, with ESPN's Josina Anderson revealing that teams are not only willing to trade for them but also sign them to new deals ahead of free agency.
JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson
Meanwhile, it is my understanding, that there are several identifiable teams that have both interest in trading for either <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a> DEs Montez Sweat or Chase Young, AND are willing to offer either a long-term deal ahead of free agency.
It is unlikely that the team will be able to pay both men, so it is not against reason that Washington would listen to any prospective suitors and any offers they may be willing to make.
Young has five sacks through five games. Sweat has 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 27 total tackles.
Their pairing is a formidable one for a Washington squad that plays hard but has not won consistently. Based on their output, and the big-money contracts both will likely want sometime before next season, the Commanders would likely want a second or third-round draft pick, per B/R's Jordan Schultz.
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Talking <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a> and Chase Young/Montez Sweat ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.<br><br>🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/BleacherReport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BleacherReport</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/brgridiron?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brgridiron</a> <a href="https://t.co/FjBHeeld9w">pic.twitter.com/FjBHeeld9w</a>
The Commanders are 3-4 with a big showdown against the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles coming up on Sunday. The team is absolutely capable of defeating the defending NFC Champions but on paper, it is a tough match-up.
If Washington arrives at the trade deadline at 3-5, do not be surprised to see them make deals, with Young likely to be the first of the two defensive superstars to go. That is if the team ends up trading him at all.
Teams looking for pass-rushing help may find it elsewhere in Minnesota's Danielle Hunter, who is also reportedly available.
Raiders, Hunter Renfrow Working on a Trade
Hunter Renfrow has never really clicked in Josh Daniels' offense out in Las Vegas and it appears his time with that regime, and the Raiders organization, may be coming to an end.
Schultz reported that the player and team are working together to facilitate a trade.
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> and Hunter Renfrow appear motivated to get a trade done. He's never been on the same page with Josh McDaniels, as Las Vegas attempts to find a suitor before the deadline.<br><br>🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/BleacherReport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BleacherReport</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/brgridiron?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brgridiron</a> <a href="https://t.co/LceHvfyNkV">pic.twitter.com/LceHvfyNkV</a>
Renfrow had a career year in 2021, accumulating 1038 yards on 103 receptions and scoring nine touchdowns. He was the team's answer to Cooper Kupp, a dynamic and elusive wide receiver who is a talented route runner above all else and can get open in any scenario.
A concussion and abdominal strain hampered his season the following year, limiting him to 36 receptions, 330 yards, and two touchdowns. He has yet to score here in 2023 and has just eight receptions for 73 yards to show for it.
That he has a large contract ($13.7 million against the cap) creates a financial hurdle for the Raiders when it comes to finding a team to partner with on the deal, for sure, but it would be in the best interest of the player and the team to make something work for all involved.
The Ravens, Panthers, and Vikings are all teams in need of receiver help that could find themselves in play for Renfrow.
Titans Are Open for Business
No team has bigger star power available at this point than the Tennessee Titans, who are reportedly open for business, with running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins included.
B/R Gridiron @brgridiron
'Everyone really is available' on Titans ahead of the trade deadline and that 'starts with Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins'<br><br>Per <a href="https://twitter.com/Schultz_Report?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Schultz_Report</a> in the B/R App <a href="https://t.co/Kie2y6AbYB">pic.twitter.com/Kie2y6AbYB</a>
Henry is in the final year of a 4-year, $50 million contract, which means he would be a short-term loaner at this point unless a new team would be willing to re-sign him.
He has long been one of the best backs in the league, with a penchant for steamrolling defenders and single-handedly carrying a sub-par Titans offense. He had a 2,000-yard season in 2020 and has not had less than double-digit touchdown totals since 2017.
The Ravens and Los Angeles Rams are the two most obvious teams in need of running back help to bolster what they consider to be playoff rosters. Both have the capital to make a deal, but the question becomes whether or not team officials would feel comfortable offering big compensation for a back who may only have a year or two of prime football left.
Hopkins in the first year of a two-year, $26 million deal with the Titans but has not quite looked like the same guy that took the league by storm during his prime career years in Houston.
He has struggled to stay healthy in recent years, affecting his on-field production. He has not had a 100-catch season since 2020, nor has he had 1000 yards. He has not achieved double-digit touchdowns since 2018.
Hopkins still shows flashes of the explosive playmaker he was during his peak years with the Texans, though, often making teams like Tennessee and Arizona feel more comfortable signing him.
The Ravens, Chiefs, Panthers, and Vikings are all teams that could benefit from having Hopkins on their teams, especially given the injuries or disappointing production those squads have experienced at the position this season.