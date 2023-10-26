1 Realistic Trade That Would Alter Each Division Race at 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

2 of 8

The NFC East race figures to be a two-team battle down the stretch with the Dallas Cowboys trying to catch the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, the Washington Commanders have lingered around in the early going as the team that could at least throw a wrench into things by the end of the season.

The Commanders are 3-4 heading into Week 8 and while they are coming off a defeat against the New York Giants, they also only lost to the Eagles by three on the road.

Part of what makes Washington an X-factor any given week is a defensive line that features four former first-round picks in Montez Sweat, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Chase Young.

The last of those four has been at the center of trade speculation since the offseason. He's struggled to stay on the field with injuries and, while the talent is immense, his production wasn't great going into the season. He had nine sacks in 27 games.

This year, he's starting to look like a former No. 2 overall pick again. He has five sacks and is a big reason the Commanders are tied for fourth in the league in sacks.

Despite that, Ben Standig of The Athletic reported that at least one team executive for another team believes, "Washington 'will sell' at the deadline and that Young and (Montez) Sweat are 'available.'"