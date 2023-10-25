Paul George Admits His Clippers Legacy Is 'Injury Prone, Inability to Finish'

Jay Metzger/NBAE via Getty Images

Paul George knows his legacy with the Los Angeles Clippers is complicated.

Speaking with Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, George said that he recognizes his legacy has been clouded by the numerous injuries that have kept him off the court since he joined the team in 2019.

"My legacy here is just haven't been able to finish," George said. "I think in a lot of ways, injury prone, inability to finish. So can't even say that — like, I never go into a summer like, 'Hey, what do I need to work on to get better, what do I need to' … I got to just try to find a way to stay healthy."

George joined the Clippers ahead of the 2019-20 season alongside Kawhi Leonard and the two were projected to lead the franchise on many deep playoff runs.

However, injuries to both players have prevented the Clippers from finding any sort of success.

During the 2019-20 campaign, his first season in Los Angeles, George appeared in just 48 games due to shoulder and hamstring injuries. The Clippers finished the season second in the Western Conference with a 49-23 record before being eliminated in the conference semifinals by the Denver Nuggets.

Since then, things have fallen further south for George and the Clippers.

In 2020-21, George appeared in just 54 games due to ankle and foot injuries. The Clippers finished fourth in the West with a 47-25 record before being eliminated in the conference finals by the Phoenix Suns.

The 2021-22 campaign was a low point for George, who played just 31 games due to an elbow ailment. L.A. finished ninth in the West with a 42-40 record and missed the postseason entirely.

George returned to play 56 games during the 2022-23 season and the Clippers finished fifth in the West with a 44-38 record to clinch a berth in the playoffs. However, the team was eliminated in the first round by the Suns, in part because George missed the series with a knee sprain.

George and the Clippers enter 2023-24 with high expectations as they aim to contend with the Nuggets and Suns for one of the top spots in the Western Conference.

However, the team's success—or lack thereof—will be determined by the health of George and Leonard. If the duo can stay healthy, the Clippers should be able to compete with many of the top teams in the NBA.