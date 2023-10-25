Cowboys Rumors: Trevon Diggs 'Poised' for 2024 Return After Surgery on ACL Injury

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL on Tuesday, and is poised to return to the field in 2024, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, doctors found that all of Diggs' other knee ligaments were intact, which bodes well for his chances of playing next season.

After a spectacular start to the 2023 campaign, Diggs tore his ACL during practice in the wake of Dallas' 30-10 win over the New York Jets in Week 2.

The 25-year-old Diggs, who is the younger brother of Buffalo Bills superstar wide receiver Stefon Diggs, was originally a second-round pick out of Alabama in 2020.

After earning the starting job as a rookie, Diggs truly broke out in 2021 when he led the NFL with 11 interceptions, returned two of them for touchdowns and was named both a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro.

The 11 picks were the most in a single NFL season since 1981 when Cowboys cornerback Everson Walls had 11 interceptions of his own.

While his interception total dropped to three last season, Diggs still had 59 tackles and 14 passes defended en route to his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod.

In two games this season, Diggs had four tackles, three passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble, and he was a big reason why Dallas won its first two games by a combined 70-10 score.

Although it is still a talented unit, the Dallas defense has not been nearly as dominant during Diggs' absence, allowing 22.5 points per game over the past four contests.

Second-year man DaRon Bland has been filling in as a starting boundary corner across from veteran Stephon Gilmore, and he has performed admirably, recording seven passes defended and three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

Bland also had five interceptions as a rookie fifth-round pick last season, which suggests the Cowboys found a gem capable of keeping them afloat while Diggs is out.

Dallas' defensive depth will be tested for the rest of the season, though, and the team can ill afford any additional injuries in the secondary.

Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension with the Cowboys in July, so he figures to be a long-term piece of the puzzle in Dallas.