Bears' Justin Fields Out vs. Chargers with Thumb Injury; Tyson Bagent to Start

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fields suffered a dislocated right thumb against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 15 after falling on his right arm following a Danielle Hunter sack in a 19-13 loss.

Rookie Tyson Bagent took over for Fields and also started the following week in a 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Bagent will get the start on Sunday against the Chargers.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters on Oct. 23 that Fields was "doubtful" for the team's matchup at Los Angeles but that he continued to progress.

Fields, a third-year veteran out of Ohio State, has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,201 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's also fared well on the ground with 237 rushing yards and one touchdown on 47 carries.