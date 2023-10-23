X

    Report: Some Astros Players Believe Rangers' Adolis García Should've Been Suspended

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 23, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: Adolis Garcia #53 of the Texas Rangers argues with Martin Maldonado #15 of the Houston Astros after being hit by a pitch by Bryan Abreu #52 of the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 20, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    The Houston Astros are not happy with the two-game suspension handed out to relief pitcher Bryan Abreu after he hit Adolis García late in Game 5 of the ALCS, and even less happy that García didn't face any punishment for the altercation that followed.

    According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, "Multiple players believe García also should have received a suspension for making contact with Astros catcher Martín Maldonado and for acting, in the words of crew chief James Hoye, as 'the aggressor' in an incident that emptied both the benches and bullpens, but did not lead to an outright brawl."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

