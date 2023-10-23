Report: Some Astros Players Believe Rangers' Adolis García Should've Been Suspended

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Houston Astros are not happy with the two-game suspension handed out to relief pitcher Bryan Abreu after he hit Adolis García late in Game 5 of the ALCS, and even less happy that García didn't face any punishment for the altercation that followed.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, "Multiple players believe García also should have received a suspension for making contact with Astros catcher Martín Maldonado and for acting, in the words of crew chief James Hoye, as 'the aggressor' in an incident that emptied both the benches and bullpens, but did not lead to an outright brawl."

