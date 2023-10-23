Eagles' Jalen Carter Jokes 'I Was Just Thinking About LeBron' with Flop vs. Dolphins

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When Jalen Carter comically flopped to the turf in a scuffle with Austin Jackson, landing the Miami Dolphins offensive tackle a personal foul in the process, the Eagles defensive tackle said he had an NBA legend on his mind.

"I was just thinking about LeBron! I was like, 'Oh, what would LeBron do!" Carter joked after the Eagles' 31-17 win Sunday night.

Carter and Jackson went back-and-forth with post-play blows in the second quarter, with Carter dropping to the ground after a light tap from Jackson to draw the foul. The flop was some WWE-level comedy but was also strategically smart.

Had Carter not flopped, it's likely only he would have been hit with an unsportsmanlike penalty rather than the flags offsetting. Instead of costing his team 15 yards, the penalties offset.

