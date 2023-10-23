Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 7 Results

Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 7 ResultsOctober 23, 2023
There are only two NFL teams with one or zero wins after Week 7.
The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals are in a clear competition for worst record in the league, but only one of them would enjoy the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick that comes with the worst mark.
Carolina's first-round pick goes to the Chicago Bears, who hold the No. 1 and No. 3 overall picks in the updated 2024 NFL draft order.
Arizona is the only team standing in the way of a one-two draft order in favor of the Bears.
Chicago removed itself from the No. 2 spot with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. That allowed the Cardinals to move up through a defeat to the Seattle Seahawks.
The draft order drama is clear in the top three, but the situation becomes murkier when you look at the rest of the top 10.
There are eight NFL teams with two wins and few members of that group carry promise to surge out of the top 10 in the coming weeks.
Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order
1. Chicago (via Carolina - 0-6)
2. Arizona (1-5)
3. Chicago (2-5)
4. Denver (2-5)
5. New York Giants (2-5)
6. New England (2-5)
7. Green Bay (2-4)
8. Minnesota (2-4)
9. Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)
10. Tennessee (2-4)
11. New Orleans (3-4)
12. Las Vegas (3-4)
13. Indianapolis (3-4)
14. Washington (3-4)
15. Los Angeles Rams (3-4)
16. Arizona (via Houston - 3-3)
17. New York Jets (3-3)
18. Cincinnati (3-3)
19. Tampa Bay (3-3)
20. Atlanta (4-3)
21. Buffalo (4-3)
22. Dallas (4-2)
23. Pittsburgh (4-2)
24. Houston (via Cleveland - 4-2)
25. Seattle (4-2)
26. Detroit (5-2)
27. Jacksonville (5-2)
28. Baltimore (5-2)
29. Miami (5-2)
30. San Francisco (5-1)
31. Kansas City (6-1)
32. Philadelphia (6-1)
Arizona Making Push for Top Pick
Arizona is Chicago's toughest competition for the No. 1 overall pick.
The Cardinals lost their third straight game on Sunday in Seattle and there does not appear to be an end in sight to the slide.
Arizona hosts the Baltimore Ravens next week and then visits the Cleveland Browns in Week 9.
The Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers are also on the schedule before the Cardinals hit the bye in Week 14.
By that point, the most important game in the season would be the Week 16 showdown with the Bears that might decide the No. 2 pick.
The Week 16 Cardinals-Bears game could even be for the No. 1 selection if the Carolina Panthers produce a few decent results out of their Week 7 bye.
Arizona's season outlook might get better if Kyler Murray returns to the field. Murray's practice window opened ahead of Week 7.
Murray's potential return might serve as an audition for 2024 for the Cardinals, or even other teams depending on what Arizona's draft strategy will be.
Crowded Race for Top 10 Picks
Eight two-win teams are hoping that Arizona and Carolina figure things out over the next few weeks.
Any wins by the Cardinals and Panthers could open up the competition for the No. 1 pick to as many as 10 teams.
Chicago tops the list of 2-5 teams on the strength of schedule tiebreaker, while the Green Bay Packers have the inside track among the 2-4 squads.
The Minnesota Vikings could join the Bears, Denver Broncos, New York Giants and New England Patriots at 2-5 with a Monday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
A Minnesota loss would set up the very real possibility that three NFC North teams will be in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick. That could add some extra intrigue to divisional matchups that may not carry the same excitement as previous years.
Minnesota visits Green Bay in Week 8 in what will be a vital game to the direction of each team's seasons. The winner might make an attempt to chase a wild-card spot.
Denver and the Los Angeles Chargers are the only other divisional foes among the octet of two-win franchises.
The Chargers host the Bears on Sunday night in Week 8 in the other game that will help provide some clarity to the top 10 at the near-halfway point of the 2023 season.