Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 7 Results

0 of 3

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

There are only two NFL teams with one or zero wins after Week 7.

The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals are in a clear competition for worst record in the league, but only one of them would enjoy the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick that comes with the worst mark.

Carolina's first-round pick goes to the Chicago Bears, who hold the No. 1 and No. 3 overall picks in the updated 2024 NFL draft order.

Arizona is the only team standing in the way of a one-two draft order in favor of the Bears.

Chicago removed itself from the No. 2 spot with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. That allowed the Cardinals to move up through a defeat to the Seattle Seahawks.

The draft order drama is clear in the top three, but the situation becomes murkier when you look at the rest of the top 10.