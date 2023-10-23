Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Called Out by Fans for Costly INT in Loss to Hurts, Eagles

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Called Out by Fans for Costly INT in Loss to Hurts, EaglesOctober 23, 2023
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been performing at an MVP level for much of the 2023 season after cleaning up the sloppy plays that plagued him early in his career.
However, he made a mistake at the worst time on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, and it led to a 31-17 loss by the Dolphins.
Tagovailoa threw a costly interception early in the fourth quarter that halted all of Miami's momentum. The Dolphins had driven into Eagles territory before he floated a pass toward the goal line that landed in the hands of Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay.
The Eagles extended their lead on their very next possession with a 13-play, 83-yard touchdown drive to put the game away.
Fans online rightfully criticized Tagovailoa for his game-changing interception, as the Dolphins never recovered from the play:
Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho
That ball by Tua hung in the air way too long, but Mostert could've helped him out. <br><br>Jump back into the defender and that's a P.I, Dolphins ball on the 1 yard line. Instead it's Eagles going the other way. <br><br>Game changing play, <a href="https://twitter.com/bigplay24slay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bigplay24slay</a>! 👏🏾👏🏾
Tagovailoa finished with 216 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 23-of-32 passing. He was sacked three times in the loss.
While Tagovailoa's play on Sunday left much to be desired, the Miami offense lacked balance as the team finished with just 45 rushing yards on 12 attempts. The lack of sustained drives on offense allowed the Eagles to wear down the Dolphins' defense, and it showed on Philadelphia's late touchdown drive.
After falling to 5-2, Miami will look to bounce back next Sunday in a division game against the New England Patriots.