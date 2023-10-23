X

NFL

    A.J. Brown Thrills Fans With 137 Yards, 1 TD as Jalen Hurts, Eagles Top Tua, Dolphins

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 23, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown on a pass play during the second half of a game against the Miami Dolphins at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts both came up clutch during the Philadelphia Eagles' 31-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

    A.J. Brown initially got off to a modest start, hauling in three of his five targets for 47 yards at halftime. He eventually came alive in the second half, securing multiple contested catches and repeatedly helping the Eagles' offense move the chains.

    The 26-year-old finished the game with 10 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown. He capped off his historic night with a tough grab in between two defenders that set Philadelphia up inside the Dolphins' red zone.

    NFL @NFL

    AJ BROWN YOU ARE RIDICULOUS<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsPHI</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/0rIJPFKW6L">https://t.co/0rIJPFKW6L</a> <a href="https://t.co/nHBEYMGNT4">pic.twitter.com/nHBEYMGNT4</a>

    NFL @NFL

    A historic run for AJ Brown 🦅 <a href="https://t.co/Ls0Gl8dOMA">pic.twitter.com/Ls0Gl8dOMA</a>

    Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

    As great as AJ Brown was last season in earning All-Pro honors, he's been even better in 2023. 😤<br><br>The Jalen Hurts ➡️ Brown connection is one of the NFL's finest, and it's only getting better. 🦅 <a href="https://t.co/gEu9iv2uHs">https://t.co/gEu9iv2uHs</a>

    LeSean Shady Mccoy @CutonDime25

    AJ Brown IS a DOG DOG …. <a href="https://twitter.com/1kalwaysopen_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@1kalwaysopen_</a> u on his bully ish

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    I speak for everyone when I say AJ Brown is <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Special?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Special</a>

    Victor Williams @ThePhillyPod

    AJ Brown. Worth every penny.

    Theo Ash @TheoAshNFL

    I don't think he's the best, but AJ Brown is my personal favorite wide receiver I've ever watched.

    Bleeding Green Nation @BleedingGreen

    OH MY GOD AJ BROWN!!!

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    Elite elite elite play by Hurts and AJ Brown. That is why you pay them. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>

    Hurts, meanwhile, finished the evening with 279 yards through the air and three total touchdowns. He committed two turnovers, a lost fumble and a tipped pass that ended up as a game-tying pick-six.

    However, he bounced back strong and helped lead two scoring drives which gave Philadelphia a 14-point lead that it would not relinquish for the rest of the night.

    NFL @NFL

    AJ Brown puts the Eagles back in the lead 🦅 <a href="https://twitter.com/1kalwaysopen_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@1kalwaysopen_</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsPHI</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/0rIJPFKW6L">https://t.co/0rIJPFKW6L</a> <a href="https://t.co/hB5qxzQs38">pic.twitter.com/hB5qxzQs38</a>

    Louie DiBiase @DiBiaseLOE

    Jalen Hurts has answered both of his turnovers tonight with touchdown drives <br><br>Massive to have your QB1 answer adversity that well over and over

    Lord Brunson tweets @lord_brunson

    Don't nobody respond like Jalen hurts

    Philly Talk Podcast @Philly_Mike25

    Big time DRIVE and RESPONSE from Jalen Hurts and the offense!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> <a href="https://t.co/VFIJUn1xJl">pic.twitter.com/VFIJUn1xJl</a>

    Jonathan Reyes @InsideherJay

    Jalen Hurts after the pick six: <a href="https://t.co/BzNrKU6vBz">pic.twitter.com/BzNrKU6vBz</a>

    Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane

    Very nice bounce back drive from Jalen Hurts.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>, 24-17.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jalen Hurts on every tush push play call <a href="https://t.co/yA5b3mALBQ">pic.twitter.com/yA5b3mALBQ</a>

    Now sitting at 6-1, Philadelphia is tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the NFL. This victory also allowed the Eagles to create more distance between themselves and the second-place Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.