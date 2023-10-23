A.J. Brown Thrills Fans With 137 Yards, 1 TD as Jalen Hurts, Eagles Top Tua, Dolphins

A.J. Brown Thrills Fans With 137 Yards, 1 TD as Jalen Hurts, Eagles Top Tua, DolphinsOctober 23, 2023
A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts both came up clutch during the Philadelphia Eagles' 31-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.
A.J. Brown initially got off to a modest start, hauling in three of his five targets for 47 yards at halftime. He eventually came alive in the second half, securing multiple contested catches and repeatedly helping the Eagles' offense move the chains.
The 26-year-old finished the game with 10 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown. He capped off his historic night with a tough grab in between two defenders that set Philadelphia up inside the Dolphins' red zone.
Hurts, meanwhile, finished the evening with 279 yards through the air and three total touchdowns. He committed two turnovers, a lost fumble and a tipped pass that ended up as a game-tying pick-six.
However, he bounced back strong and helped lead two scoring drives which gave Philadelphia a 14-point lead that it would not relinquish for the rest of the night.
Now sitting at 6-1, Philadelphia is tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the NFL. This victory also allowed the Eagles to create more distance between themselves and the second-place Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.